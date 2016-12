Beliebtes New Yorker Bistro «Carnegie Deli» schliesst

People wait in line to eat at the Carnegie Delicatessen in New York, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. After 79 years of serving up heaps of cured meat, the Carnegie slices its last ridiculously oversized sandwich Friday. Days before it shuts its doors, the line stretched down the block outside the Manhattan deli as hungry patrons waited to chow down on its famous $20 pastrami sandwich. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) © Keystone/AP/SETH WENIG