Die dramatischste Schlussminute im Fussball

Dieses Wochenende sahen die wenigen Zuschauer in der North West Counties Football League die wohl unglaublichste Fussball-Minute. Padiham liegt am Sonntag in der 92. Minute gegen Widnes 1:3 in Rückstand. Eigentlich hoffnungslos.

Doch dann trifft Padiham. Der schnell ausgeführte Anstoss resultiert danach noch fast im 2:4 – aber Padiham schafft nach einem Lattenschuss doch noch den Ausgleich. Wegen solcher Szenen lieben wir den Fussball!

A couple of people struggling with the link earlier – this should work now. Here’s the last minute again for those who couldn’t get the link pic.twitter.com/whVFiZGpbz

— Millbour Productions (@MillbourVideos) October 29, 2017