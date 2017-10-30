FM1Today /Fussball /Die dramatischste Schlussminute im Fussball

Die dramatischste Schlussminute im Fussball
Dieses Wochenende sahen die wenigen Zuschauer in der North West Counties Football League die wohl unglaublichste Fussball-Minute. Padiham liegt am Sonntag in der 92. Minute gegen Widnes 1:3 in Rückstand. Eigentlich hoffnungslos.

Doch dann trifft Padiham. Der schnell ausgeführte Anstoss resultiert danach noch fast im 2:4 – aber Padiham schafft nach einem Lattenschuss doch noch den Ausgleich. Wegen solcher Szenen lieben wir den Fussball!

Sogar der ehemalige Weltklasse-Torhüter Iker Casillas ist begeistert:

