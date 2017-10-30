Die dramatischste Schlussminute im Fussball

Dieses Wochenende sahen die wenigen Zuschauer in der North West Counties Football League die wohl unglaublichste Fussball-Minute. Padiham liegt am Sonntag in der 92. Minute gegen Widnes 1:3 in Rückstand. Eigentlich hoffnungslos.
Doch dann trifft Padiham. Der schnell ausgeführte Anstoss resultiert danach noch fast im 2:4 – aber Padiham schafft nach einem Lattenschuss doch noch den Ausgleich. Wegen solcher Szenen lieben wir den Fussball!
A couple of people struggling with the link earlier – this should work now. Here’s the last minute again for those who couldn’t get the link pic.twitter.com/whVFiZGpbz
— Millbour Productions (@MillbourVideos) October 29, 2017
Sogar der ehemalige Weltklasse-Torhüter Iker Casillas ist begeistert:
I ❤️ this game!! https://t.co/YB83RPKpLM
— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) October 30, 2017
(red.)