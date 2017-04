So schweisstreibend war dein Date noch nie

BFF Booty & ChestChest and booty all in one! Perform squats as you hold your friend’s ankles – this then puts her (or him) in a declining pushup position, making it super challenging. You on the other hand get extra weight, so you’re doing heavier squats! Tag a friend to try this with! SUPER FUN might I add?

