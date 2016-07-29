FM1Today /Fun /So funkelst du durch den Festivalsommer

So funkelst du durch den Festivalsommer

vor 8 Minuten
Instagram-Userin Sophie Tea mag Glitzer am Körper. Sehr viel Glitzer.
Die Festivalsaison ist da! Was bei deinem Styling auf keinen Fall fehlen darf, ist dieses Jahr Glitzer. Hier erfährst du, auf welchen Körperstellen sich das Accessoire am besten macht. 

Die Stars haben ihn am Coachella-Festival in der Wüste Kaliforniens vorgemacht, den Festival-Styling-Trend 2017. Glitzer! In diesem Jahr lassen wir unseren Körper funkeln – und wie. Das Lifestyle-Portal «Galore» hat kürzlich eine Liste mit Körperstellen veröffentlicht, welche du mit Glitzer versehen kannst. Wir haben sie noch ein wenig ergänzt. Mit dem besonderen Make-up bist du an OASG, OAFF und Co. garantiert der Hingucker.

1. Dein gesamtes Gesicht

2. Deine Haare

3. Deine Augen

This is the third picture in a row of the look I created at least 48 hours ago, please accept my sincerest apologies. I'll grow on you, you'll see. 🌱 •• Face: @maybelline Fit me Matte and Poreless Foundation 220 + @milanicosmetics Conceal + Perfect Foundation 09 @tartecosmetics Shape Tape Concealer in the shade #lightmedium @lagirlcosmetics Pro Conceal in the shade #BeautifulBronze + #BahamaMama by @thebalm_cosmetics to bronze the skin. For blush I used the 9B palette by @morphebrushes and #MaryLouManizer from the Balm as my highlight. Eyes: Mali, Dalia, Chi, Burkina, Zulu from #TheMasqueradePalette by @juviasplace Glitter is in the style Fairy by @BlushSparkle Lashes are from @kokolashes in the style #QueenB Lips: #Riley by @limecrimemakeup #maybelline #milani #tarteshapetape #lagirlcosmetics #theBalm #morphebabe #morphebrushes #masqueradepalette #juviasplace #blushsparkle #kokolashes #limecrime #wakeupandmakeup #undiscovered_muas #nyxcosmetics #nyxprofessionalmakeup#glitter #glittereyes#makeupaddict #instamakeup #makeuplover

A post shared by Anisha 🇧🇩 (@bizarrette) on

4. Dein Dekolletee 

Get your sparkle on people⭐️🌈

A post shared by glitterglam cosmetics (@glitterglamcosmetics) on

5. Deine Nägel

6. Deine Wangen

Flashed junk minds 🌾✨🎪🎈#milkychance #mainstage #glittercheeks #sgp

A post shared by Bella (@bellasys) on

@greg.lin @jinny_mua @hoi_liu #halfface #flyaways #london #glittercheeks #beauty

A post shared by Anoushka Barnett (@anoushkabarnett) on

7. Deine Lippen

Our products are safe to use on the lips and the eyes! 👄 To order feel free to message us to order ☺️✨

A post shared by GlitterRhi ✨ (@glitterxrhi_) on

8. Deine Brauen

Today is the day. Not just the day @thehappycityhippie glitterfied me in a magical field outside of the OM forest. It is the day of new beginnings. Of letting go of what no longer serves us, of dreams becoming reality, of the power of unity uniting us all in love. ⠀⠀ I call of the magic power of unicorns to light the way, to guide us to the infinite source that lies within us all. I love you. ⠀⠀ Unicorns for Unity drops today with the power of the sun and the collective souls of light, love, happiness and fun. ⠀⠀ I honour your journey. Thank you for your presence. ⠀⠀ Thank you infinitely to @coffeebreakwithvanessa @askinfinity_ and @icoxxx for your love, support, guidance, enthusiasm, energy and dedication to starting this project. This could not have been made live without you. I am forever unified with you. I love you. Thank you. You are magic. You are power. You are everything. ⠀⠀ Back to being a Unicorn Fairy in the magical Solstice Gathering forest… see you on the other side… 🦄✨ ⠀⠀ Peace ✌🏽 Love 💖 Blessings 🙏🏽 Fun 🏳️‍🌈 !!! ⠀⠀ #unicorns #unicornsforunity #unicornsunite #rainbowwarrior #sunshine #glitterbrows #iloveyou #journey #honour #sacredland #thehive #solsticegathering2017 #summersolstice #unicorns #rainbow #dance #thisislife #bepresent #intheflow #havefun #besilly #peace #love #blessings #fun #iloveyou

A post shared by 🦄 || Unicorns for Unity || 🦄 (@unicornsforunity) on

Glitzer für Gesicht und Körper findest du zum Beispiel hier. Es empfiehlt sich übrigens, vor dem «Glitzerbad» einen besonderen Primer zu verwenden – damit du unter der Sonne schwitzen und vor Glück weinen kannst.

(red.)

