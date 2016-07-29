So funkelst du durch den Festivalsommer

Die Stars haben ihn am Coachella-Festival in der Wüste Kaliforniens vorgemacht, den Festival-Styling-Trend 2017. Glitzer! In diesem Jahr lassen wir unseren Körper funkeln – und wie. Das Lifestyle-Portal «Galore» hat kürzlich eine Liste mit Körperstellen veröffentlicht, welche du mit Glitzer versehen kannst. Wir haben sie noch ein wenig ergänzt. Mit dem besonderen Make-up bist du an OASG, OAFF und Co. garantiert der Hingucker.
1. Dein gesamtes Gesicht
Dream come true! 😍 Cover Million Reason is now on YouTube! 🎤
2. Deine Haare
Summer style done right 🦄🌈👊.
3. Deine Augen
Face: @maybelline Fit me Matte and Poreless Foundation 220 + @milanicosmetics Conceal + Perfect Foundation 09 @tartecosmetics Shape Tape Concealer in the shade #lightmedium
4. Dein Dekolletee
🌟🔮GLASTONBURY TIME!! 🔮🌟En route to my FIRST ever Glastonbury experience! SOOOO excited to be sparkly for the next 5 days!! ✨✨✨I'll be creating GLITTER masterpieces with The Gyspy Shrine team
5. Deine Nägel
Keeping it simple but sparkly 👌
Holographic lazer👌🏼💎💅🏻
6. Deine Wangen
7. Deine Lippen
Sheer glitter and a clear gloss… name one greater pair 😍👯
8. Deine Brauen
Today is the day. Not just the day @thehappycityhippie glitterfied me in a magical field outside of the OM forest. It is the day of new beginnings.
Glitzer für Gesicht und Körper findest du zum Beispiel hier. Es empfiehlt sich übrigens, vor dem «Glitzerbad» einen besonderen Primer zu verwenden – damit du unter der Sonne schwitzen und vor Glück weinen kannst.
(red.)