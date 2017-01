So wird Federer gefeiert: «30 ist das neue 20»

Roger #Federer is in the #AusOpen Final thanks to a 75 63 16 46 63 win over #Wawrinka! pic.twitter.com/g8XxpRRgEb — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) January 26, 2017

#AusOpen finalists 36yo Venus Williams

35yo Serena Williams

35yo Roger Federer + 30yo Nadal or 25yo Dimitrov 30s are the new 20s. — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) January 26, 2017