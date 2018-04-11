FM1Today /Welt /Trump droht mit Syrien-Angriff

Trump droht mit Syrien-Angriff

vor 24 Minuten1 Kommentar
Donald Trump hat einen Tweet veröffentlicht, in welchem er mit einem Raketenangriff auf Syrien droht.

Mach dich bereit, Russland, schreibt Trump auf Twitter.

Demnach steht ein Angriff der USA auf Syrien kurz bevor.

Am Wochenende gab es vermutlich einen Giftgas-Angriff auf eine syrische Stadt. Dabei starben rund 50 Menschen, mehrere hundert wurden verletzt. Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO sprach heute von verdichteten Indizien, dass es sich beim Angriff um Giftgas handelte.

Update folgt…

(red.)

