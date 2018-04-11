Trump droht mit Syrien-Angriff

Mach dich bereit, Russland, schreibt Trump auf Twitter.
Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
Demnach steht ein Angriff der USA auf Syrien kurz bevor.
Am Wochenende gab es vermutlich einen Giftgas-Angriff auf eine syrische Stadt. Dabei starben rund 50 Menschen, mehrere hundert wurden verletzt. Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO sprach heute von verdichteten Indizien, dass es sich beim Angriff um Giftgas handelte.
Update folgt…
(red.)