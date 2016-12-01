Vom Fettsack zum Fitnesscoach

Luis Trigo hat seit 2011 über 111 Kilogramm abgenommen. Erst als er kurz vor einer Depression stand, entschloss er sich sein Leben komplett umzukrempeln. Der Auslöser war unter anderem die Trennung seiner Freundin und dass ihm gekündigt wurde, weil er nicht mehr lange genug stehen konnte.
#throwbackthursday What’s your excuse? Perserverance. Believe. That’s all you need. Always be the wolf that’s hungry, climbing the mountain… for he’s always hungrier than the one on top. #wls #weightloss #bodytransformation #trainer #fitfam #fitness #weightlossjourney #fatloss #workout #muscle #fit #motivation #inspire #fattofit #transformation #igfitness #weightlosstransformation #igfitfam #igfit #healthy #bodybuilding #wlscommunity #nutrition #selfhelp #inspiration
Sein Arzt sagte ihm, sollte er nicht etwas unternehmen, werde das Gewicht ihn umbringen. Also begann er sich zu bewegen, gesünder zu essen und heute, sechs Jahre später, ist er Personal Trainer und Fitness Coach. Er hält seine Verwandlung auf Instagram fest:
In the spirit of #transformationtuesday I want to give a humble thank you to @legions_production and the founder @king_khieu for giving an unexpected shout out. It snowballed into a massive avalanche of many other wonderful pages that give inspiration and motivation to others in the world(tagged in my picture), which is my ultimate goal. Now I have many people with messages from around the globe asking for tips, tricks or just somebody who can relate to the struggles. It warms my heart to make a difference and I’ll be the best man I can be for it, still not satisfied! I’m currently shredding again for spring and summer to reveal the muscle mass I’ve added. Let’s be fit together! Strive for your full potential! #wls #weightloss #bodytransformation #trainer #fitfam #fitness #weightlossjourney #fatloss #workout #muscle #fit #motivation #inspire #fattofit #transformation #igfitness #weightlosstransformation #igfitfam #handsome #pose #igfit #gains #healthy #bodybuilding #wlscommunity #looseskin
Heute wiegt Luis Trigo gesunde rund 70 Kilogramm. In die alten Kleider passt er nicht mehr.
Well, well… my old Brandsmart USA uniform when I weighed 350lbs… I could actually fit in one pants leg. My God, I was a massive man. What a humbling reflection of how unhealthy I was. At least I look good posing in them now… and have blankets to keep me warm. When the going gets tough, recite your WHYs. Recall where you came from, the hardships you had to endure. Trust me, I’m reminded of those nightmares every single day. Live to your full potential. Pay it forward. You deserve it. #wls #weightloss #bodytransformation #trainer #fitfam #fitness #weightlossjourney #fatloss #workout #muscle #fit #motivation #inspire #fattofit #transformation #igfitness #weightlosstransformation #igfitfam #handsome #igfit #healthy #bodybuilding #wlscommunity #selfhelp #inspiration #fitspo
#tbt Weight Loss Journey Edition, 400 pounds at 65% bodyfat to 169 pounds of muscle. 3.5 years to lean out, 1 year of muscle addition. Be the inspiration, keep molding yourself into greatness. Tightening up loose skin for one more year. Follow my page for my body transformation journey from fat, to fit, to shredded. #wls #weightloss #bodytransformation #trainer #fitfam #fitness #weightlossjourney #fatloss #workout #muscle #fit #motivation #inspire #fattofit #transformation #igfitness #weightlosstransformation #igfitfam #handsome #pose #obesetobeast #igfit #healthy #bodybuilding #looseskin
Never thought I’d get his far being formerly 400 pounds… here’s an updated picture on the loose skin. What will you do to reach your full potential today? Dare to be extraordinary! #fattofit #fitness #weightlossmotivation #wieghtlossjourney #bodytransformation #trainer #fitfam #fatloss #weightloss #wls #lean #obesetobeast
I went from 400 pounds at 65% bodyfat to 155 at 9% bodyfat. Now that I’ve added muscle (168 at 10% bodyfat), it looks much better, especially in my arms and chest. I’m going to be honest, I posted this picture and took it down a few times today. Yet, I’m finally ready to bare all and be vulnerable. I have been asked about my loose skin when I leaned out 6 months ago, here’s how it was at my leanest. Once I’ve finished my bulk by the end of February, I’ll add more pictures to show my skin’s progress. Let me know if ya’ll have questions! #fattofit #fitness #weightlossmotivation #wieghtlossjourney #bodytransformation #trainer #fitfam #fatloss #weights #motivation #inspire #transform #obesetobeast #wls #tfitnation
Shameless pose after a traps and shoulders… honestly… I was too sore 😂😂😂 Now working the overnight hustle, the grind never stops! Workout appointment in the morning, let’s keep getting it in! Are you reaching your full potential?? Dare to be great! #wls #weightloss #bodytransformation #trainer #fitfam #fitness #weightlossjourney #fatloss #workout #muscle #fit #motivation #inspire #fattofit #transformation #igfitness #weightlosstransformation #igfitfam #handsome #pose #igfit #gains