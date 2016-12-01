FM1Today /Lifestyle /Vom Fettsack zum Fitnesscoach

Vom Fettsack zum Fitnesscoach

Insgesamt 111 Kilogramm hat Luis Trigo abgenommen.
Insgesamt 111 Kilogramm hat Luis Trigo abgenommen. © Instagram/savageresolve
Die Geschichte von Luis Trigo aus Atlanta ist unglaublich: Der Mann war früher über 180 Kilogramm schwer. Er hat 111 Kilogramm abgenommen und arbeitet jetzt als Personal Trainer. Ein Auslöser für das grosse Abnehmen war, dass er seinen Job verlor, weil er nicht mehr lange stehen konnte.

Luis Trigo hat seit 2011 über 111 Kilogramm abgenommen. Erst als er kurz vor einer Depression stand, entschloss er sich sein Leben komplett umzukrempeln. Der Auslöser war unter anderem die Trennung seiner Freundin und dass ihm gekündigt wurde, weil er nicht mehr lange genug stehen konnte.

 

Sein Arzt sagte ihm, sollte er nicht etwas unternehmen, werde das Gewicht ihn umbringen. Also begann er sich zu bewegen, gesünder zu essen und heute, sechs Jahre später, ist er Personal Trainer und Fitness Coach. Er hält seine Verwandlung auf Instagram fest:

 

Heute wiegt Luis Trigo gesunde rund 70 Kilogramm. In die alten Kleider passt er nicht mehr.

 

