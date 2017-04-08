Wie aus einem Witz ein Trend entsteht

Stella Sironen nennt sie «Featherbrows»: Augenbrauen, horizontal geteilt und angeordnet, als wären sie Federn. «Ich starte jetzt diesen neuen Trend. Macht ihn nach und zeigt ihn jeden Tag», schrieb sie dazu.
Die Reaktionen liessen nicht lange auf sich warten. Über 44’000 Likes und rund 2700 Kommentare bekam Sironen für ihre Featherbrows. Zwei Tage später zeigte sie nochmals den gleichen Look und schrieb dazu: «Notiz an mich selbst: Wenn du einen Witz über einen komischen Brauen-Trend machst, könnten dich die Leute auch ernst nehmen und… naja, den Trend starten.»
note to self: when u make a joke about starting a funny brow trend people will take it seriously and…. well. start the trend anyways THANK YOU for all the love and hate on my last pic! i think we should call this #featherbrows so if you actually want to recreate this, pls use the hashtag and tag me in the picture💘 skin: @maccosmetics strobe cream, face&body foundation c1, pro longwear concealer in NC15, fix+ highlight: @maccosmetics Double Gleam brows: glue stick + @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade in Dark Brown eyeshadows: @maccosmetics Texture & Coppering lashes: @ardell_lashes Wispies lips: @lipsicosmetics Leros + clear lip gloss
Seit die finnische Visagistin ihre Featherbrows gepostet hatte, tauchen immer mehr solcher komischer Brauen auf.