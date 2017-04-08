FM1Today /Lifestyle /Wie aus einem Witz ein Trend entsteht

Wie aus einem Witz ein Trend entsteht

vor 59 Minuten Kommentare
Das sollte eigentlich wie eine Feder aussehen.
Diese Woche hat die finnische Visagistin Stella Sironen eine neue Augenbrauen-Kämm-Technik auf Instagram gestellt. Was ursprünglich von ihr als Witz gedacht war, verbreitet sich seither auf Schmink- und Make-Up-Portalen.

Stella Sironen nennt sie «Featherbrows»: Augenbrauen, horizontal geteilt und angeordnet, als wären sie Federn. «Ich starte jetzt diesen neuen Trend. Macht ihn nach und zeigt ihn jeden Tag», schrieb sie dazu.


Die Reaktionen liessen nicht lange auf sich warten. Über 44’000 Likes und rund 2700 Kommentare bekam Sironen für ihre Featherbrows. Zwei Tage später zeigte sie nochmals den gleichen Look und schrieb dazu: «Notiz an mich selbst: Wenn du einen Witz über einen komischen Brauen-Trend machst, könnten dich die Leute auch ernst nehmen und… naja, den Trend starten.»


Seit die finnische Visagistin ihre Featherbrows gepostet hatte, tauchen immer mehr solcher komischer Brauen auf.

 (red.)

