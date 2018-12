5 Tipps für trendige Weihnachtsdeko

View this post on Instagram

Clara has already started writing the first Christmas cards for her dear ones. While writing, Clara loves looking at the lit tealight holders. – You can find more Christmas items in the catalogue (link in bio). – Glass tealight holders. Available in the shown sizes. Price per item from DKK 9,96 / EUR 1,39 / FO-DKK 11,70 / ISK 256,00 / NOK 15,18 / GBP 1,39 / CHF 1,94 / SEK 14,96 / – #newcollection #christmas #christmas2018 #christmasdecorations #sostrenegrene #søstrenegrene