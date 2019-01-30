53-Jährige modelt im Bikini

«Es ist mehr als nackt zu sein», sagt das 53-jährige Model im Interview gegenüber der Sportzeitschrift «Sports Illustrated». «Ich will mit den Bildern zeigen, dass ich mich nicht für meinen Körper schäme und dass sich niemand für seinen Körper schämen soll, egal wie alt er oder sie ist.» Gleichzeitig gibt sie aber auch zu, dass die Vorstellung von einem erneuten Shooting erst ein Albtraum war, da sie dachte, ihre Modelkarriere sei definitiv vorbei.
Nicht nur der Welt, sondern auch sich selbst, beweist Paulina Porizkova mit den neuen Bildern das Gegenteil: Stolz zeigt sie ihren 53-jährigen Körper am Strand von Kenia. Bleibt jedoch zu bemerken, dass dieser nicht wirklich wie 53 aussieht.
Well, here it is folks, the REVEAL! I’m in the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit as just one of the core girls (not a special insert) at the age of nearly 54. @mj_day, the chief editor who is in my mind the one most responsible for inclusive body type and skin color in the fashion and beauty world, decided to tackle the final barrier- age. And thumbs up for the incomparable @christiebrinkley, who appeared in the issue last year, proving being sexy is ageless.#sexydoesnothaveanexpirationdate
(red.)