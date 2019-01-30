FM1Today /People /53-Jährige modelt im Bikini

Paulina Porizkova macht mit ihren 53 Jahren immer noch eine gute Figur.
Paulina Porizkova macht mit ihren 53 Jahren immer noch eine gute Figur. © SportsIllustraded/Yu Tsai
Die Tschechin Paulina Porizkova wurde in den Achtzigern zum Supermodel. Nun, 30 Jahre später, zeigt sie sich mit 53 Jahren selbstbewusst im Bikini – damit will sie Frauen Mut machen, ihren Körper auch im Alter zu lieben.

«Es ist mehr als nackt zu sein», sagt das 53-jährige Model im Interview gegenüber der Sportzeitschrift «Sports Illustrated». «Ich will mit den Bildern zeigen, dass ich mich nicht für meinen Körper schäme und dass sich niemand für seinen Körper schämen soll, egal wie alt er oder sie ist.» Gleichzeitig gibt sie aber auch zu, dass die Vorstellung von einem erneuten Shooting erst ein Albtraum war, da sie dachte, ihre Modelkarriere sei definitiv vorbei.

Nicht nur der Welt, sondern auch sich selbst, beweist Paulina Porizkova mit den neuen Bildern das Gegenteil: Stolz zeigt sie ihren 53-jährigen Körper am Strand von Kenia. Bleibt jedoch zu bemerken, dass dieser nicht wirklich wie 53 aussieht.

(red.)

