Bänderriss: Ragettli muss aussetzen

DOUBT ME NOW!😐I won’t compete at X-Games and Worldchamps!!❌ Crashed in the first Slopestyle practice and I felt right away that something was wrong in my knee!🆘 LIFE can be a B*TCH sometimes! not with ME!😈I’m 100% sure there is a positive reason behind all of this!!😇I WILL work the HARDEST to be back fast as possible!!💯 Thanks to my coach, family, Manager teammates, X-games and doctors for helping out over the last couple of days!🙏 And thanks for all the messages, you don’t know how much energy this gives to me to work my ass off!! much Love andri!💙 #DoubtMeNow #IWillBeBackSmarterAndStrongerThanEver #ThankYou 📸 @elmarbossard