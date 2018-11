«Das beste Spiel der Schweizer Geschichte»

View this post on Instagram

What a game! @haris_seferovic_9 became the first player to score a hat-trick against the #BelgianRedDevils in a competitive match since Igor Belanov in Soviet Union“s 4-3 after extra time defeat against Belgium in the 1986 FIFA World Cup round of last 16… #SUIBEL #HopSuisse #NationsLeague @nationalteams_sfvasf