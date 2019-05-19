Die Royals spielen im Garten

Sie hat ein Faible für Mode, interessiert sich für Kunst und Fotografie und hat nun ihren eigenen Garten designt: Kate (37) ist mehr als «nur» britischer Royal. Die Herzogin von Cambridge und ihr Ehemann, Prinz William (36), haben am Wochenende gemeinsam mit ihrer Bilderbuchfamilie Kates Garten bei der grössten Blumenausstellung der Welt am Londoner «Royal Hospital Chelsea» besucht.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
Unterstützung für ihr Projekt «Back to Nature» (zurück zur Natur) hat Kate von zwei Landschaftsarchitekten sowie ihren Kindern George (5), Charlotte (4) und Louis (1) erhalten. Die Kleinen haben Moos, Blätter und Zweige für die Dekoration gesammelt. «Die königliche Hoheit vertritt die Meinung, dass die frische Luft einen positiven Effekt auf die physische und psychische Gesundheit habe», schreibt der Kensington-Palast auf Instagram.
Kate und William sind – mit einer Unterbrechung – seit 2002 ein Paar. Sie gaben sich am 29. April 2011 in der Westminster Abbey in London das Ja-Wort.
