Die schönsten Seen im FM1-Land

vor 39 Minuten
Der Wildsee liegt im Pizolgebirge.
Was gibt es besseres, als sich bei dieser Hitze in einem klaren, frischen Badesee abzukühlen? Genau, nichts! Wir haben für euch die schönsten Seen im FM1-Land rausgesucht.

Der beliebteste Instagram-See in Österreich ist der Bodensee. Unglaubliche 963’312 Fotos findet man unter dem Hashtag #bodensee. Wie sieht es mit den Seen im FM1-Land aus? Wir haben für euch die schönsten rausgesucht.

Seealpsee

Caumasee

Crestasee

Wildsee

Heidsee

Sämtisersee

Fälensee

Voralpsee

Stazersee

Gübsensee

Walensee

Haben wir einen Bergsee vergessen? Schick uns Bilder deines liebsten Sees.

(sk)

