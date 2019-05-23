FM1Today /Musik /Ed Sheeran kündigt neues Album an

Ed Sheeran kündigt neues Album an

Ed Sheeran bringt im Sommer ein neues Album raus. (Archiv)
© Phil Walter/Getty Images
Es soll ein Album werden, auf dem er nur mit anderen Künstlern zu hören ist: Superstar Ed Sheeran kündigt sein neustes Meisterwerk unter dem Namen «No.6 Collaborations Project» an.

Vor rund acht Jahren habe er vor seinem richtigen Durchbruch als Künstler bereits ein Album mit anderen Künstlern herausgegeben. Sheeran nannte es «Collaborations No.5». Nun hat er eine Folgeplatte gemacht und nennt sie konsequenterweise «No.6 Collaborations Project». Die erste Single wurde bereits veröffentlich, Ed Sheeran singt darauf zusammen mit Justin Bieber.

Nun sollen viele weitere bekannte Namen folgen, wie der Popstar auf Instagram ankündigt. Nun ja, wirklich ankündigen will er noch niemanden, nur das Album, das am 12. Juli erscheint.

Aber eine erste Kooperation wird damit schon enthüllt. Den Song hat Sheeran zusammen mit Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock aufgenommen, er heisst «Cross Me» und soll ab Mitternacht zu hören sein. Ausserdem verrät Ed Sheeran auf Instagram die Namen der Songs und wie viele es sein werden. Nur die Namen der kollaborierenden Künstler sind schwarz.

Das Album, das am 12. Juli erscheint, kann man ebenfalls ab Mitternacht vorbestellen.

