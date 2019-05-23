Ed Sheeran kündigt neues Album an

Vor rund acht Jahren habe er vor seinem richtigen Durchbruch als Künstler bereits ein Album mit anderen Künstlern herausgegeben. Sheeran nannte es «Collaborations No.5». Nun hat er eine Folgeplatte gemacht und nennt sie konsequenterweise «No.6 Collaborations Project». Die erste Single wurde bereits veröffentlich, Ed Sheeran singt darauf zusammen mit Justin Bieber.
Nun sollen viele weitere bekannte Namen folgen, wie der Popstar auf Instagram ankündigt. Nun ja, wirklich ankündigen will er noch niemanden, nur das Album, das am 12. Juli erscheint.
Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make. No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July. It’s available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with @chancetherapper and @pnbrock will be out everywhere at the same time x
Aber eine erste Kooperation wird damit schon enthüllt. Den Song hat Sheeran zusammen mit Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock aufgenommen, er heisst «Cross Me» und soll ab Mitternacht zu hören sein. Ausserdem verrät Ed Sheeran auf Instagram die Namen der Songs und wie viele es sein werden. Nur die Namen der kollaborierenden Künstler sind schwarz.
Das Album, das am 12. Juli erscheint, kann man ebenfalls ab Mitternacht vorbestellen.
