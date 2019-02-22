ETH erforscht perfektes Käsefondue

Frische Brotstückchen, würziger Käse und süffiger Weisswein: Das Schweizer Käsefondue ist unumstritten ein kulinarisches Festmahl. Welches nun das beste Käsefondue ist, hängt vom Geschmack des jeweiligen Geniessers ab. Das Institut für Lebensmittelernährung und Gesundheit der ETH liess sich deswegen aber nicht davon abhalten, die perfekte Fondue-Mischung zu erforschen.
Das Ergebnis ihrer Forschung ist sehr komplex:
Traditional moitié-moitié model fondues were prepared from Gruyère and Vacherin (1:1) with 40 wt % deionized water, resulting in a total water content of 64 wt %. All thickener and ethanol concentrations are expressed relative to this water content. Irreversible phase separation is a common issue in fondue preparation, commonly prevented by starch addition. Without starch, fondue readily phase separates into a rubbery protein phase, an aqueous phase, and creamed oil because of coalescence and density differences, as depicted in Figure 1. At 2 wt % starch, a protein phase covered by a stable emulsion without creaming was observed. From 3 wt % starch, no phase separation occurred and a homogeneous fondue was obtained. The starch granules absorb excess water and form a 3D jammed particle suspension.(14) Consequently, a minimum critical starch concentration of 3 wt % is required to prevent fondue phase separation.
Für alle, die der Forschungssprache genau so wenig mächtig sind wie wir: Mehr Stärke macht das Fondue fester, mehr Weisswein macht das Fondue flüssiger.
