Insta-Account prangert Influencer an

Der Insta-Foto-Wahnsinn nimmt prekäre Formen an. So musste beispielsweise vor kurzem der kalifornische Walker Canyon gesperrt werden, weil an einem einzigen Wochenende 50’000 Besucher in die dortige Blumenwiese liefen und diese zerstörten. Und das alles nur für einen perfekten «Instagram-Schnappschuss».
What would happen if we all choose to ignore the rules? What if we only stopped at red lights when it was convenient? Cut to the front of the checkout line when we were in rush? What kind of world would we live in? . Unfortunately, we now get to see first hand what it looks like when people choose to ignore signs telling them to stay on the trail. Ignore signs telling them to stay out of fragile ecosystems. Ignore signs telling them to practice leave no trace principles. . It’s sad to look at. It’s sad to see the physical damage that has been caused to this ecosystem in a matter of weeks. But I think it’s even more depressing to think that we share a world with people that think the rules just don’t apply to them. That they are better than everyone else. These people are out there right now, probably ignoring other rules that they think are below them. And although the impact might not be as readily apparent as it has been in our wildflower fields, those actions will have an impact. . . There is NO EXCUSE for this. Absolutely none. I don’t care if you “didn’t see the signs”. Do you go to a foreign country without doing some research and learning a few basic words in the local language? NO! So, if you live in the city, and want to go experience a different environment, do some basic research. Learn the local language, which in this case is the language of Leave No Trace. Seven simple phrases will have you acting like a local in no time. 1.Travel on durable surfaces (n popular places avoid areas where impacts are just beginning) 2. Leave what you find 3. Be considerate of other visitors 4. Dispose of waste properly 5. Respect wildlife 6. Minimize campfire impacts 7. Plan ahead and prepare . Each one of these has bullets has multiple parts, and I encourage everyone read them all at https://lnt.org/learn/7-principles Many of these pictures came directly from people who visited the superbloom. Thank @yiprocheresy, @llap8, @melissak7810, @ponce_70, and @peterbohler. . . #yourmomlied #youarenotspecial . #leavenotrace #walkercanyon #talkthetalk #walkthewalk #educateyourself #education #noexcuse #knowledgeispower #readthesigns #followtherules
Aufklärung steht im Vordergrund
Ein naturbegeisterter Nordamerikaner hatte die Schnauze von solchen Instagramern voll und erstellte den Account «Our Public Lands Hate You». Gestartet ist er, als die Influencer begannen, die Felsen in verschiedenen Nationalparks mit Graffiti zu besprayen.
Is this what you want your recently tagged spot to look like? No? Me either. Do your part. Tread lightly, share smarter. Don't tag specific locations. People need to earn the right to visit the worlds beautiful places. Don't make it easy for vandals to find our sacred spots. Tag a friend who appreciates nature without numbskulls who do things like this. Graffiti at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. #iguntagged #protectourplaces #graffiti #defaced #vandals #disrespect #spraypaint #untagged #thanksfornotsharing #naturewithoutnumbskulls #crime #criminal #ruined #peoplesuck #bad #illegal #nationalpark #publiclands #yourpubliclands #protectyourpubliclands #itonlytakesone #heretodaygonetomorrow #morons #vandalism
Seit Juli 2018 folgten immer mehr solche Beispiele. Mit seinen Posts will der Betreiber aber nicht nur die Influencer an den Pranger stellen, sondern auch Aufklärungsarbeit leisten, sagt der Nordamerikaner im Interview mit der Online-Plattform Jezebel.
Auch Photoshop geht nicht
Er appelliere an die Vernunft und versuche den Leuten klar zu machen, dass selbst wenn sie mit dem Jeep nicht die Wege verlassen haben, sie auch keine Fotos so aufnehmen sollen, auf denen es so aussieht. Denn teilweise würden die Follower den Unterschied nicht sehen und somit kein Bewusstsein dafür entwickeln, warum man eben nicht die Wege verlassen oder in Naturschutzgebieten herumlaufen soll.
Here's a new low. Not just trampling. Not just picking flowers. But pulling the entire plant, roots and all, out of the ground! Zoom in. You can still see dirt dangling from the roots. . . . On top of broadcasting this asinine behavior to 13,000+ followers, this "influencer" was there with children. What do you think those children learned? Ugh. Someone please make this stupidity stop. . . Edit: this photo has been deleted by the original poster. Thanks for all YOUR help! You all made this possible! However, I think it is reasonable to expect a public apology from them, and a post about proper wildflower ethics to educate their followers, don't you? . . @jaclynzarp . . #pickingwildflowers #pickingflowers #unethical #nextgeneration #forprofit #profitfirst #publiclandshateyou #protectourplaces #walkercanyon #walkercanyonpoppies #disrespect #selfish #ignorance #peoplesuck #illegal #publiclands #superbloom #superbloom2019 #poppy #poppyfield #ourpubliclands #protectyourpubliclands #seesomethingsaysomething #wildflowers #wildflower #trampled #flowers #highimpact #leavenotrace
Die Begründung von gewissen Influencern, «das wäre mit Photoshop bearbeitet», macht es laut dem Insta-Accountbetreiber auch nicht besser. Die Follower würden vom Bild geblendet werden. Und im schlimmsten Fall würden die Follower dies in der Realität machen. Obwohl es gefährlich und verboten ist.
Drohungen erhalten
Obwohl der Instagram-Account fast 33’000 Abonnenten zählt, passt dieser längst nicht allen. Er habe auch schon Drohungen erhalten, sagt der Account-Inhaber. Deshalb möchte er auch anonym bleiben. Einige Influencer hätten wegen seines Einsatzes zugunsten der Natur bereits ihre Sponsoren verloren.
Genau hier möchte der Instagramer auch weitermachen. Er würde die Influencer nicht nur direkt über einen Kommentar auf ihr Fehlverhalten aufmerksam machen, sondern kontaktiere direkt die Sponsoren, wenn es sich um einen verkauften Werbeauftrag handle. Diese würden sich dann oft mit ihren Auftragnehmern in Verbindung setzen und im besten Fall die Influencer auffordern, das Bild zu löschen.
