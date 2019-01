Insta-Star flittert nackt in der Badewanne

View this post on Instagram

Best of 2018: the wedding of my dreams. Surrounded by family and friends Fede and I officially became husband and wife with the most magical celebrations ever. It has been better than any of my dreams: from the dresses to the flowers, from the cave of lights to the carnival. It was a day that I would wanna relive over and over again for how incredible It was. Reading each other our vows was the most touching part, these words are with me forever. Ti amo ogni giorno di piu @fedez #TheFerragnez