Kennst du Kendalls Zwillingsbruder?

Wer meint den Kardashian-Clan zu kennen, wird jetzt vielleicht etwas überrascht sein: «Kirby Jenner» bezeichnet sich auf Instagram als Amateur-Model und Zwillingsbruder von Supermodel Kendall Jenner – und tatsächlich, ob beim Shoppen in Los Angeles, bei einem Fotoshooting oder in den Ferien: Die beiden verbringen offenbar jede freie Minute miteinander.
View this post on Instagram
FYI if you ever have honey all over your friggin hands and can’t open the slippery bathroom door handle AND no one’s around to help you pls DO NOT ask Siri to call one of your family members for help b/c apparently Siri considers it an emergency and calls 911 and the cops show up but you still can’t open the slippery door for them (b/c of the honey) so they bust through the door and tackle you to the ground smdh #thursdays #911
View this post on Instagram
Kylie lost her car keys in the sand so the squad teamed up and searched for like 4 hours haha. Turns out they were actually in the car and the car was running in the parking lot the whole time but it was still def really dope to hang out with the people I love most. Also special shout out to St Bart's Hospital for treating me for sunscreen poisoning! Love u guys! #SentimentalKirby #Teamwork #KylieLosesEverythingLOL #SunscreenPoisoning #squad
Doch wer sich die Bilder genauer anschaut, erkennt sofort, dass «Kirby Jenner» einfach nur seine Photoshop-Skills zeigt. Für seine witzigen Schnappschüsse wirft er sich in Schale und kopiert sich in Kendalls Instagram-Fotos. Jetzt hat er über eine Million Follower.
View this post on Instagram
If you are what you eat, then I’m 6 chocolate croissants and a cheddar string cheese. And if you dress for the job you want not the job you have, then I’m a successful, divorced business man with two mortgages and an unfinished novel #RealTalk #FirstDayOfWork #Business #Synergy
(sk)