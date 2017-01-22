FM1Today /Fun /Kennst du Kendalls Zwillingsbruder?

Kennst du Kendalls Zwillingsbruder?

Vor 2 Stunden
Kirby Jenner bringt momentan das Netz zum Lachen.
Kirby Jenner bringt momentan das Netz zum Lachen. © instagram/kirbyjenner
Er gibt sich als Amateur-Model und Zwillingsbruder von Kendall Jenner aus und bringt damit das Netz zum Lachen: «Kirby Jenner» hat bereits über eine Million Follower auf Instagram.

Wer meint den Kardashian-Clan zu kennen, wird jetzt vielleicht etwas überrascht sein: «Kirby Jenner» bezeichnet sich auf Instagram als Amateur-Model und Zwillingsbruder von Supermodel Kendall Jenner – und tatsächlich, ob beim Shoppen in Los Angeles, bei einem Fotoshooting oder in den Ferien: Die beiden verbringen offenbar jede freie Minute miteinander.

Doch wer sich die Bilder genauer anschaut, erkennt sofort, dass «Kirby Jenner» einfach nur seine Photoshop-Skills zeigt. Für seine witzigen Schnappschüsse wirft er sich in Schale und kopiert sich in Kendalls Instagram-Fotos. Jetzt hat er über eine Million Follower.

(sk)

 

