Kennst du Kendalls Zwillingsbruder?

FYI if you ever have honey all over your friggin hands and can’t open the slippery bathroom door handle AND no one’s around to help you pls DO NOT ask Siri to call one of your family members for help b/c apparently Siri considers it an emergency and calls 911 and the cops show up but you still can’t open the slippery door for them (b/c of the honey) so they bust through the door and tackle you to the ground smdh #thursdays #911