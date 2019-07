Mikaela Shiffrin kann einfach alles

View this post on Instagram

Don’t have a lot of time to play… but when I do it makes me happy🤗 (obviously the fact that I’m putting this out for the world means you are all able to say what you want about it but if I could just ask you refrain from specifically the “stick to your day-job” comments…that would be great. Just try to be at least a little more creative at least 😂) (🎵: @dansultanmusic covered by @missyhigginsmusic)