«Ich fand im Iran ein Stück Appenzell»

I DID IT! After cycling southbound for almost 2 years and more than 30'000km I finally reached the "end of the world", also known as Ushuaia. This is where the road ends and thus also my adventure in the Americas. Right now it's an incredible feeling to have actually arrived here and when I think back to what happened on the way, it feels it's been more like 10 years since the start in Vancouver. The last days I struggled with the strong Patagonian winds, slept in abandoned buildings, shared the road with other cyclists and a lot of sheep and guanacos, counted shooting stars in nightskies without any light pollution and warmed up on bonfires on the shores of Cristal blue lakes surrounded by snowy mountains – in short, I lived my daily life as a bike nomad. And then there was this sign with the letters "fin del mundo" in front of me and suddenly all this ended… When I left home in May 2016, Ushuaia was never my goal. A bike trip "just" to Asia and a bit in the US… maybe until Mexico. And now I'm at 54th degrees south latitude!! How'd that happen? Well it's exactly the life I described above, which is just so incredibly beautiful. So beautiful, it's hard to stop… And that's why I'm not gonna stop now. In a few days I will fly back to Europe, but not straight to Switzerland. I would like to have one last adventure on two wheels, one last adventure which should take me back to the door which I left almost 3 years ago. I hope you're still with me on these last kilometres, because without you a journey like this would never be possible! So, see you guys in Europe soon!!!