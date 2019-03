Rheintaler gibt in Hollywood den Takt an

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday was the world premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody 😀 😀 And I proclaim good news: My nose looks gigantic on the big screen! So yes, I made it into the film, am credited and everything hurray. But when I appeared on screen I first wasn't sure if my brain was just having difficulties processing it or did I go deaf? But then it slowly dawned on me, like in a horror film when the monster slowly creeps towards you. It happens very often, they tell you about it in actor's horror bedtime stories: They shortened my scenes and cut all my text!! How dare they?! I asked my dog Henry about it: He said to me "You're still very visible in the movie man! But this is about Freddie Mercury, a man who touched billions of people around the world – and not about you. You just serve the story. And the way they edited your scenes made perfect sense for the story". (He didn't even see the film..). "But…" I replied in dog-language, "I had such funny scenes. I was hoping so much to get a standing ovation from all my friends and family when my fat german accent comes out of the cinema speakers. Make everyone proud how wonderful I can act with Rami Malek. But now the only thing they all will see is my big ugly nose." Henry gave me a cuddle. So since you won't hear my voice in the film, I'm now sharing this picture so that you will at least be able to recognise my method acting face. I play Mack, Freddie's producer in Munich. Oh I nearly forgot: After the movie an imaginary fairy came up to me and asked: "Philip, are you discouraged by this?" Me: "WHAT THE F*CK A FAIRY!!!" and ran away. (after recovering from the shock): "No darling. I just reformulated my dream. It's not to just be in a big Hollywood film anymore… It's to become such a good actor that not even someone like Freddie Mercury can ignore me anymore. Darling, don't stop me now." I snip my fingers and walk away. Oh and then I turn back and say to you: GO SEE THE MOVIE, IT'S AMAZING!!!