We are happy to announce our newcomer ⬇️



Betim Fazliji, the 21 y/o who has been a regular starter for ST Gallen (6 games, 1 goal currently) with high performances.



Born in Vranje, raised in Switzerland, he has chosen to represent his motherland.



Welcome home young man! 🇽🇰 pic.twitter.com/sxhdLIyVUl