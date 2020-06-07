Das sind die coolsten Väter auf Instagram
father_of_daughters
Ein Mann - fünf Frauen. So präsentiert sich Simon auf Instagram. Fast eine Million folgen dem Vater von vier Töchtern. Besonders die Fotos mit seinen herzigen Zwillingen sorgen immer wieder für Lacher.
To celebrate world book day & to forget the pressures of making costumes, last minute random internet purchases & late nights covered in glue & sweat and smell of self loathing for agreeing to a overally complex costume, today I sat on a panel hosted by @wonderbly to discuss the actual purpose of the day - getting our kids interested in reading. I'm not gonna lie, reading with these 2 can be a battle of patience and perseverance. Questions. So many questions. 1 page forward, 2 pages back. Pauses to let them finish the sentences. Interruptions. So why do we bother? The answer - because reading opens your imagination. It broadens your perspectives & can transport you across the universe in the time it takes you to read a word. Because reading prompts questions & provides answers. Because reading let's you spend time with your kids & do stupid voices. So how did world book Day go for you & what's your favourite bedtime story? #ad #bedtimestories #dothe voices #fatherofdaughters #wonderbly #dadlife #instadad #fod
fashiondads_
Hinter fashiondads_ steckt nicht ein einzelner Vater. Der Account sammelt Bilder von Vätern, die ihren ganz eigenen Style beweisen. Nicht unbedingt geeignet als Inspiration für das neuste Outfit, aber gute Unterhaltung garantiert!
Ready to cook this #Thanksgiving turkey and doing it in fun and flirty style! 😊 I love getting a little silly on holidays and debuting a fashionable #StatementApron like this one I picked up on the Jersey Shore boardwalk last summer. The trick is to find a piece that both compliments your complexion AND enhances your figure. 💁🏼 And I’ve paired this outfit with my favorite pair of house loafers for a little extra sass. Now let’s get cookin! 🔥 #OOTD #ThanksgivingStyle #HolidayLooks #StatementPiece #KissTheCook #ThighGap #BodyPositive #ConfidentCouture #WhoWhatWear #FashionDads via @douglasharry24
thedadlab
Sergei Urban stellt vorneweg klar, dass er kein Lehrer oder Wissenschaftler, sondern einfach ein Vater ist, welcher gerne Experimente mit seinen zwei Söhnen durchführt. Über eine Million Leute inspiriert er mit seinen coolen Experimenten und Bastelideen.
If you are in lockdown and looking for a cool and simple science experiment to do with your children, here is a great one to try! Just spread food colouring on the bottom of a tea candle (optional), light it and place it at the centre of a plate with water. Cover the candle with a glass, a jar or a vase. We used a larger vase for the more dramatic result. The science behind: It has everything to do with the difference in the volume of hot and cold air. The candle heats the air inside the vase, it expands, and it leaves the vase - you can see it bubbling in water. But after the candle burns all the oxygen inside and it goes off, bit by bit the air inside starting to cool down. Cool air takes less space, so when it shrinks, it sucks in whatever is available and in our case it is water. #TheDadLab #quarantined #parentingtips #quarantine
oldschooldads
Dieser Account zeigt eine wunderschöne und lustige Sammlung von Schnappschüssen, welche die Vaterfreuden vergangener Zeiten dokumentiert. Ein Account inklusive Nostalgie.
thingsihavedrawn
Tom begeistert mit seinen kreativen und herzigen Posts rund 730'000 Menschen. Die Idee ist simpel: Er nimmt die Zeichnungen seiner Söhne Al und Dom und erstellt sie «real» im Photoshop. Die ulkigen Resultate sind grosse Kunst!
lunchboxdad
Ein Account für Food-Fans und Hobbyköche: Lunchboxdad zeigt auf, wie hübsch und herzig das Essen in einem Znüniböxli oder auf einem Teller zubereitet werden kann. Eine gute Inspiration wenn es mal etwas aufwendiger als eine «Rüebliflöte» sein soll.
My family and I rewatched #ThePrincessBride the other night and I always forget what a classic movie it is! Who else loves this film? Can you spot all 7 hidden references to the movie in this lunch? #foodart #foodartist #lunchbox #lunchideas #lunchboxideas #bento #bentobox #bentoboxlunch #pirates #movie #movies #lunchtime #lunch
