Dwayne Johnson singt für einen schwerkranken Jungen

19. November 2019, 10:00 Uhr
Dwayne Johnson (47) ist ein US-amerikanischer Schauspieler und Wrestler. (© Getty / Keystone)Dwayne Johnson (47) ist ein US-amerikanischer Schauspieler und Wrestler. (© Getty / Keystone)
Dwayne Johnson (47) ist bekannt dafür, dass er seinen grossen und kleinen Fans gerne eine Freude bereitet. Sein neuster Instagram-Post ist herzzerreissend: Dort singt er für einen dreijährigen schwerkranken Jungen ein Lied aus dem Film «Vaiana».

Hyrum Harry ist drei Jahre alt und liegt mit Leukämie im Krankenhaus. Sein Wunsch ist es, so stark zu sein wie «Maui» aus dem Disney-Film «Vaiana». «Maui» höchstpersönlich hat den Wunsch erhört und dem Jungen ein Lied aus dem Film vorgesungen:

There’s a little 3 year old boy out there named, Hyrum Harris. Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia which is complicated by Down Syndrome. In the fight of his life right now and doing his best to stay strong - by watching MOANA up to 10xs a day because the character he loves, MAUI makes him feel strong. According to Hyrum’s mama, his most important thing to say now is, I STRONG. Yes you are big man. Yes you are. Hyrum, I know I’m a complete stranger to you - who sounds a lot like your hero, MAUI (only with a very large head), but myself along with millions of other strangers who will watch this video are sending you so much love, strength and mana your way. I STRONG. Love, the Rock aka the dude who sounds a lot like Maui.

«Dieses Video ist für einen kleinen Jungen, er ist drei Jahre alt und dieser kleine Junge ist einer der coolsten und stärksten, weil er ein Kämpfer ist», sagt Dwayne «The Rock» Johnson in seinem Instagram-Video. 

