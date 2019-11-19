Dwayne Johnson singt für einen schwerkranken Jungen
Hyrum Harry ist drei Jahre alt und liegt mit Leukämie im Krankenhaus. Sein Wunsch ist es, so stark zu sein wie «Maui» aus dem Disney-Film «Vaiana». «Maui» höchstpersönlich hat den Wunsch erhört und dem Jungen ein Lied aus dem Film vorgesungen:
There’s a little 3 year old boy out there named, Hyrum Harris. Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia which is complicated by Down Syndrome. In the fight of his life right now and doing his best to stay strong - by watching MOANA up to 10xs a day because the character he loves, MAUI makes him feel strong. According to Hyrum’s mama, his most important thing to say now is, I STRONG. Yes you are big man. Yes you are. Hyrum, I know I’m a complete stranger to you - who sounds a lot like your hero, MAUI (only with a very large head), but myself along with millions of other strangers who will watch this video are sending you so much love, strength and mana your way. I STRONG. Love, the Rock aka the dude who sounds a lot like Maui.
«Dieses Video ist für einen kleinen Jungen, er ist drei Jahre alt und dieser kleine Junge ist einer der coolsten und stärksten, weil er ein Kämpfer ist», sagt Dwayne «The Rock» Johnson in seinem Instagram-Video.
Update from the video I posted. Look at this lil’ boy, Hyrum’s face. That’s some joy real right there. Thank you to the person who wrote this beautiful note. You’re absolutely right - joy and hope cost nothing and yet, is the most powerful gift we can give. Thats the real magic to life. #hopeforhyrum And thank you to my good buddy, Andy Fickman for texting me Hyrum’s story to begin with🙏🏾