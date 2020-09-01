Ed Sheerans Baby Lyra ist da
«Letzte Woche wurde unsere wunderschöne und gesunde Tochter geboren», schreibt Ed Sheeran auf seiner Instagram-Seite.
Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x
Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran ist ihr Name. «Wir sind total verliebt in sie.» Es gehe allen sehr gut und alle würden auf Wolke neun schweben. «Wir hoffen, dass ihr in nächster Zeit unsere Privatsphäre respektiert», schreibt Sheeran weiter.
Ed Sheeran und Cherry Seaborn halten die Beziehung weitgehend aus der Öffentlichkeit heraus. Vergangenes Jahr heirateten die beiden, das aber fernab der Presse.
(red.)