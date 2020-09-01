aktuell10°C
Geburt

Ed Sheerans Baby Lyra ist da

1. September 2020, 11:34 Uhr
Ed Sheeran und Cherry Seaborn sollen Eltern geworden sein.Ed Sheeran und Cherry Seaborn sollen Eltern geworden sein.
Ed Sheeran und Cherry Seaborn haben Nachwuchs bekommen.
© Instagram/teddyphotos
Ed Sheeran und Cherry Seaborn sind Eltern geworden. Baby Lyra Antartica Seaborn Sheeran sei letzte Woche auf die Welt gekommen, schreibt Sheeran auf Instagram und postet dazu süsse Babysocken.

«Letzte Woche wurde unsere wunderschöne und gesunde Tochter geboren», schreibt Ed Sheeran auf seiner Instagram-Seite.

Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran ist ihr Name. «Wir sind total verliebt in sie.» Es gehe allen sehr gut und alle würden auf Wolke neun schweben. «Wir hoffen, dass ihr in nächster Zeit unsere Privatsphäre respektiert», schreibt Sheeran weiter.

1 / 5

Ed Sheeran und Cherry Seaborn halten die Beziehung weitgehend aus der Öffentlichkeit heraus. Vergangenes Jahr heirateten die beiden, das aber fernab der Presse.

(red.)

Quelle: FM1Today
veröffentlicht: 1. September 2020 11:29
aktualisiert: 1. September 2020 11:34
