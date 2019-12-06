Meme-Katze «Lil Bub» ist 8-jährig gestorben
Zwei grosse Kulleraugen, eine kleine feucht-kratzige Katzenzunge und zwei dünne Pfötchen: Das war Lil Bub. Die Meme-Katze aller Katzen ist vergangene Woche friedlich im Schlaf gestorben.
Auf den sozialen Medien hatte Lil Bub mehr als 5.5 Millionen Fans. Ihr Besitzer, Mike Bridavsky, verkündete den Tod seines geliebten Haustieres auf Instagram und erhält noch immer wahnsinnig viel Support von der Lil-Bub-Fangemeinde.
Losing a pet is a difficult and complicated process, and only more so when your pet was loved by so many. While I was the one that cared for and took care of BUB, she was not MY cat - she was OUR cat. It's a tough time for sure, but in hindsight I can see that it really was her time to go, and she knew exactly what she was doing when she decided to go back to space the way that she did. It's going to take some time to get used to a world without her, but she left it a better place. I'm going to take a few days off from posting, but I promise to continue to share the many magical moments and memories from the past 8 years once our family has had some time to recover. BTW - there may be a memorial service in Bloomington soon. And if you see companies selling "RIP BUB" shirts, those aren't from us, they're just trying to make a quick buck. Due to overwhelming popular demand, we will be making some commemorative BUB merchandise in the coming weeks. If you'd like to stay up to date on the memorial service, new commemorative BUB stuff, and other developments, you can sign up for the newsletter at the link in BUB's bio (www.lilbub.com/newsletter) Thanks for all of your support. #bestjobbub #lilbub #scienceandmagic
Ausserdem hat er ein Gedenk-Video an seine aussergewöhnliche Katze gepostet.
Lil Bub hatte gleich zwei Gendefekte, wie Forscher kürzlich herausfanden. Einerseits litt sie an Polydaktylie, daher hatte die Katze sechs Zehen, andererseits hatte sie auch Osteoporose, eine Knochenerkrankung.