Auch Supermodels haben Zweifel

This is me 🐼 it took me a while to understand what people meant by “listen to your body” – it’s not always easy feeling good in our own skin and it takes time, trust me im still learning😅 over the past year I ve discovered so much about my body, how it can change and evolve. One thing is for sure – only you know what’s best for you. 🤗♥️

