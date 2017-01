Glanzvolle Kulisse in der Stiftsbibliothek

In every angel, a demon hides and in every demon an angel strides. . In frame: St. Vitus Cathedral, a majestic Gothic masterpiece which took centuries to finish 🙏🏻 . . . . #wanderingsally #sallygoestoprague #travel #explore #beautifuldestinations #photography #czechrepublic #prague #cathedral #gothic #architecture

A photo posted by Sally Junia Liyis (@saljun) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:22am PST