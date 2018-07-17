Das sind die bestbezahlten Promis

«Forbes» schätzte die vorsteuerlichen Einnahmen der Berühmtheiten von Juni 2017 bis zum 1. Juli dieses Jahres. Dazu zählen auch Einnahmen aus Werbung und Merchandising.
An der Spitze der am besten verdienenden Stars ist Box-Star Floyd Mayweather (41) mit einem Verdienst von 285 Millionen US-Dollar. Auf Rang zwei folgt Hollywood-Star George Clooney (57) mit 239 Millionen Dollar.
First off, I would like to thank @Forbes for acknowledging my financial achievements throughout the many years of my career. This year, it's even more of an honor to be at the very top of the #Celebrity100 list not just as an athlete but as an overall entertainer and celebrity! It's certainly a blessing, especially as a retired boxer to land on the #1 spot of one the most prestigious list of our times. Being commemorated once again is a testament to the dedication and focus that I've put into my craft and my devotion to staying in my own lane, determined to be the very best at what I do. Congratulations to all 99 of the other celebrities that have accomplished their goals and earned their spot on this list as well. Together, We Are All Part of THE MONEY TEAM! Here's to another great year!
Kylie Jenner (20) verdiente laut «Forbes» im vergangenen Jahr 166,5 Millionen Dollar. Sie ist auf der Liste nur eine von insgesamt 14 Frauen. Erst vor einigen Tagen prognostizierte das Magazin, dass der Reality-Star bald die jünste Milliardärin werden könnte, die ihr Geld selbst verdient hat.
Auf der Liste taucht nur gerade ein Schweizer auf: Wenig überraschend ist es Roger Federer, der mit rund 77 Millionen Dollar auf Rang 23 landete.
(red.)