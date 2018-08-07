FM1Today /People /Ellie Goulding ist verlobt

Ellie Goulding ist verlobt

Vor 2 Stunden Kommentare
Ellie Goulding hat ihre Verlobung am Dienstag bekanntgegeben.
Ellie Goulding hat ihre Verlobung am Dienstag bekanntgegeben. © instagram elliegoulding
Bald wird geheiratet: Die britische Popsängerin Ellie Goulding und der Kunsthändler Caspar Jopling haben am Dienstag ihre Verlobung bekanntgegeben.

Die Popsängerin Elli Goulding kommt unter die Haube: Sie hat, ganz klassisch, in der «Times» eine Annonce aufgeschaltet und so ihre Verlobung mit Caspar Jopling bekanntgegeben. Goulding ist seit rund 18 Monaten mit dem Kunsthändler zusammen.

