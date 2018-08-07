Ellie Goulding ist verlobt

Die Popsängerin Elli Goulding kommt unter die Haube: Sie hat, ganz klassisch, in der «Times» eine Annonce aufgeschaltet und so ihre Verlobung mit Caspar Jopling bekanntgegeben. Goulding ist seit rund 18 Monaten mit dem Kunsthändler zusammen.
I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love. There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future. I love you Elena. And thank you to all of you that have sent such loving messages today
I tend to keep my life very private these days and I have enjoyed the time I’ve had away from all the madness 🤪 But we’ve had so many beautiful messages of support and love the past few days, as have our families, that we wanted to say thank you so much! We appreciate it more than you could ever know. You’re the most wonderful person I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to be your very giggly, in awe and loved up wife x