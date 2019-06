Verkehrschaos am schönen Klöntalersee

View this post on Instagram

So, this can happen to you in Switzerland in some places: A herd of cows strolls quietly along the road and blocks the traffic for all vehicles. Of course honking and screaming does not help, the animals just keep cool. So a perfect opportunity to pause for a second and enjoy the moment. Until these peaceful animals have passed you by.