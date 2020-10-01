Chrissy Teigen und John Legend haben ihr Baby verloren
«Wir sind geschockt und empfinden Schmerz, wie man ihn sonst nur vom Hörensagen kennt. Die Art von Schmerz, die wir noch nie zuvor gefühlt haben», schreibt Teigen in einem emotionalen Instagram-Post über die Zeit im Spital. «Wir waren nicht in der Lage, die Blutungen zu stoppen», fügte sie hinzu. Dazu stellte sie ein Schwarzweiss-Foto, das sie weinend auf einem Krankenhaus-Bett zeigt.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Sonst entscheide das Paar – die beiden sind Eltern von Tochter Luna Simone (4) und Sohn Miles Theodore (2) – immer erst nach der Geburt und kurz vor dem Verlassen der Klinik über den Namen des Babys. «Aber wir hatten aus irgendeinem Grund begonnen, diesen kleinen Kerl in meinem Bauch Jack zu nennen.» Jack habe so hart dafür gekämpft, Teil der kleinen Familie zu werden – «und das wird er sein, für immer. (...) Wir werden dich immer lieben.»
Bereits Mitte September hatte Teigen in einem Instagram-Video berichtet, dass sie aus Gesundheitsproblem im Bett bleiben müsse. Der elffache Grammy-Gewinner Legend (41) und das Model (34) sind seit 2013 verheiratet.