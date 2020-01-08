aktuell3°C
Prinz Harry und Meghan ziehen sich von Königsfamilie zurück

8. Januar 2020, 20:04 Uhr
Prinz Harry und seine Frau Meghan wollen keine wichtige Rolle mehr im britischen Königshaus. Das teilen beide bei Instagram mit.

Das royale Paar teilt im Instagram-Post mit, dass sie finanziell unabhängig sein wollen und sich aus den Verpflichtungen der britischen Königsfamilie zurückziehen wollen.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

Ein Beitrag geteilt von The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) am

Folgt mehr ...

